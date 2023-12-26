SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Police have arrested a man after a car was hit by gunfire Friday night.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, officers received a ShotSpotter activation around 10:25 p.m. near the 900 block on Worthington Street. When officers arrived, they found a car that was hit by gunfire.

The Springfield Police Real-Time Analysis Center had video of the incident and provided officers with a description of the suspect. A person matching those description was later found on Worthington Street entering a liquor store. The suspect was then arrested by police in a parking lot on Worthington Street.

The man has been identified as 40-year-old Gustavo Salas of Springfield. Officers also seized a shell casing on Salas but did not find a firearm in his possession. He has been charged with the following:

Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

Firearm Violation with 1 Prior Violent/Drug Crime

Discharging a Firearm within 500 feet of a Building

Malicious Damage to a Motor Vehicle

Possession of Ammunition without an FID Card