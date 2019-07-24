Springfield man arrested after stolen firearm allegedly found in car

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department made an arrest after allegedly recovering an illegal stolen firearm Tuesday night.

Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News, 30-year-old Quentin Harris of Springfield was arrested after detectives received information that he was currently in possession of a firearm on Bowdoin Street.

Harris was located in the driver’s seat of an idling car and was taken into custody.

Walsh said the firearm located on the floor mat of the car was reported stolen of Lee.

Harris was arrested and charged with the following: