Springfield man arrested after traffic stop in Enfield, 20 pounds of marijuana seized

ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – A Springfield man was arrested Thursday after a traffic stop in Enfield, officers discovered a stolen firearm, Oxycodone pills, and marijuana.

According to the Enfield Police Department, an officer stopped a vehicle around 1:00 p.m. on North Main Street for a seat belt violation. The driver was identified as 32-year-old Javin Gilkes of Springfield. The officer saw a plastic bag that contained 81 Oxycodone pills inside the vehicle. The officer seized the pills and asked the driver to exit the vehicle. Gilkes attempted to run from the officer but was arrested without incident.

The officer found $4,741 and a stolen loaded 9mm pistol on Gilkes. A search of the vehicle contained more than 20 pounds of marijuana and other drug paraphernalia.

Gilkes is being held on a $250,000 bond and charged with multiple felony charges, including possession and trafficking of controlled substances, possession of a stolen firearm, and interfering with an officer.