Springfield man arrested after traffic stop, loaded firearm seized

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man was arrested Thursday night after officers conducted a traffic stop on Walsh Street and seized a loaded semi-automatic large-capacity firearm.

According to Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh, officers saw the driver of a pick-up truck, 37-year-old Markendall McCulley, speeding on Walsh Street and then run a stop sign while turning onto Wilbraham Road. Officers then stopped him on Archie Street when McCulley got out and allegedly started running. Two passengers were still in the truck.

Walsh said while McCulley was running he dropped a bag in the backyard of a home on Archie Street. Inside the bag, officers seized a semi-automatic large capacity firearm loaded with 15 rounds in the magazine as well as a bank card belonging to McCulley.

(Photo: Springfield PD)

This is the 85th firearm that Springfield officers have recovered this year.

Police located McCulley on the 600 block of Wilbraham Road and arrested him. He is charged with the following: