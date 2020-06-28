Breaking News
Woman killed in Springfield multi-vehicle crash

Springfield man arrested after waving firearm during an argument

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Handcuffs sit on a table in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – On Friday, a man was arrested after taking out a firearm during an argument.

According to The Wilbraham Police Department, 49-year-old Kenneth Waring of Springfield was arrested after photographic evidence of Waring waving a gun was shown to officers.

Police say after the incident, Waring left the area but was later found by Springfield police and was arrested. Waring was then turned over to The Wilbraham Police Department and is facing charges of assault with a dangerous weapon, carrying a loaded firearm without a permit, and disorderly conduct.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Donate Today