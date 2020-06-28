Springfield man arrested after waving firearm during an argument

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – On Friday, a man was arrested after taking out a firearm during an argument.

According to The Wilbraham Police Department, 49-year-old Kenneth Waring of Springfield was arrested after photographic evidence of Waring waving a gun was shown to officers.

Police say after the incident, Waring left the area but was later found by Springfield police and was arrested. Waring was then turned over to The Wilbraham Police Department and is facing charges of assault with a dangerous weapon, carrying a loaded firearm without a permit, and disorderly conduct.