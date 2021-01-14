Springfield man arrested again while out on bail for firearms charges

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police arrested a man who was allegedly in possession of a gun and out on bail for firearms charges Wednesday night.

Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News, on Wednesday afternoon, officers received information that 20-year-old Adam Mullen was in possession of a firearm illegally. Detectives then went to his home on Mill Street.

Mullen had an arrest warrant for assault and battery and assault with a dangerous weapon, he was out on bail for the firearms charges.

Walsh said when Mullen left his home detectives detained him and around 9 p.m. they executed a search warrant and recovered a loaded high capacity firearm.

(Photo: Springfield PD)

In July 2019, members of the Massachusetts State Police Gang Unit arrested Mullen after locating a loaded firearm on Mill Street after executing a search warrant. He was currently out on bail pending trial in that case. Springfield Police issued a warrant for Mullen’s arrest in October 2020.

According to Walsh, on September 25, 2020, officers were called to Greenacre Square for a gun call and a female victim told police that Mullen pointed the firearm in her face and slapped her.

He is charged with the following: