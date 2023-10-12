SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man was arrested after evading police for over four months.

According to the Springfield Police Department, 44-year-old William Scott of Plumtree Road was released from federal prison on June 1st for firearms violations. On June 7th, officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop near the intersection of Chestnut and Winter Streets. Scott was later identified as the driver.

During the traffic stop, police saw packaged marijuana in plain sight in the car. When the occupants were asked to step out of the car the passenger complied however, Scott turned his car back on and drove away at a high rate of speed, striking the officer with the vehicle.

Police say that Scott ran a red light and crashed into another car near the intersection of Taylor and Dwight Streets. He then ran away from the crash and was able to evade police. Firefighters needed to use the Jaws of Life to free the other driver involved in the crash.

Crack-cocaine and marijuana were seized from Scott’s vehicle and a loaded firearm that he allegedly tossed in a dumpster while running away was found reportedly stolen out of West Springfield.

Officers received information that he was possibly at a home on Sumner Ave. During surveillance at around 8:15 a.m. Thursday, police saw Scott get into a minivan. Due to children being in the area and several school buses on the road, the officers did not immediately conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle.

The minivan came to a stop at Nathan Bill Park on Plumtree Road and officers were able to take Scott into custody. A loaded firearm was found in his waistband as well as additional ammunition, cash, a fake Georgia driver’s license, approximately 29 grams of cocaine, approximately 23 grams of crack cocaine, and oxycodone from inside the minivan.

William Scott is charged with the following:

Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License

Firearm Violation with Three Prior Violent/Drug Crimes

Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony

Cocaine Trafficking 18-36 Grams (Two Counts)

Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class B Drug (Two Counts)

Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class D Drug

Receiving Stolen Property Less than $1200

Possession of Ammunition without an FID Card – Subsequent Offense

Drug Violation near School/Park

Arrest Warrant – Hampden Superior Court

– Assault & Battery with a Dangerous Weapon

– Assault & Battery with a Dangerous Weapon Arrest Warrant – Springfield District Court

– Cocaine Trafficking 18-36 Grams

– Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony

– Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License – Subsequent Offense

– Number Plate Violation

– Firearm Violation with Three Prior Violent/Drug Crimes

– Receiving Stolen Property Less than $1200

– Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class E Drug

– Assault & Battery with a Dangerous Weapon

– Failure to Stop for Police

– Leaving the Scene of a Personal Injury Accident

– Reckless Operation of a Motor Vehicle

– Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class D Drug

– Firearm Violation with One Prior Violent/Drug Crime

– Improper Storage of a Firearm

Springfield Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood stated, “This was excellent teamwork by our officers and partner agencies at the State Police, Sheriff’s and U.S. Marshals Service. Although this was an extremely dangerous repeat offender, officers made the wise decision to take him into custody when no children could be harmed. It only took this suspect a week from when he was released from Federal Prison to reoffend and after having a false sense of freedom for four months, we were able to arrest him today and hopefully keep him off our streets for a very long time.”

Mayor Domenic J. Sarno states, “First of all, tremendous work by our brave and dedicated Springfield Police Officers and our public safety officials and partner agencies. This was a very difficult and dangerous situation, especially with children and innocent bystanders in the area, but our public safety officials handled it with the utmost professionalism and care for life. This repeat violent criminal offender was an extremely dangerous individual with prior gun and drug charges. As evident by his actions from dealing poison and guns on our streets to striking an officer with his vehicle, reckless driving, running a red light and crashing into an innocent motorist – this individual put countless lives in jeopardy. Obviously, he has not learned his lesson or changed his life around. From serving his time and being released from jail, he was back terrorizing our streets and our neighborhoods. Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood and I now hope that our courts once again hold him accountable for his serious repeat violent crimes and lock him up so that he does not get another chance to deal poison on our streets and hurt or potentially kill our residents.”