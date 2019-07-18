Springfield man arrested, caught on camera slashing tires of undercover police cars

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man is facing criminal charges after police say they saw him slash tires of three undercover cars in the High Street area Wednesday night.

Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh said narcotics detectives were working on an investigation in the High Street and School Street area when they allegedly saw a man slashing tires of three unmarked police cars around 7:20 p.m.

A police department camera captured the entire incident, showing a suspect quickly slashing the tires with an object and running away after. Detectives later identified the suspect as 28-year-old Wilfredo Garcia of Bell Street. When officers searched the area and located Garcia, he allegedly took off, jumped a fence and climbed to a roof of a building located at 60 School Street. Detectives were able to talk him down and arrest him.

Springfield Police Officers arrest Wilfredo Garcia after he slashed the tires of three Springfield Police Undercover cars while they were in the middle of a drug investigation on High & School Streets Wednesday night. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/EM5ULE75MT — Ryan Walsh (@PIO_SPD) July 18, 2019

Garcia is currently facing charges including three counts of malicious damage to a motor vehicle, resisting arrest, and trespassing. He was arrested this past Sunday on High Street for breaking and entering, and malicious destruction of property charges in a domestic disturbance. Prior to that, he was arrested in June on disorderly conduct, and threat to commit a crime charges.

We continue to arrest the same individuals over and over again in this area. Low bails are being set for the drug dealers and low or no bails are being set for individuals who constantly wreak havoc on this block. Cheryl Clapprood, Acting Springfield Police Commissioner

The Springfield Police Department continues to increase enforcement in the High, Temple and School Street area, as repeat offenders continue to cause problems.