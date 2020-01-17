Springfield man arrested during traffic stop, crack cocaine, illegal firearm seized

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department arrested a man and seized drugs and a loaded illegal firearm after executing a search warrant at his apartment Thursday morning.
Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh told 22News, detectives arrested 28-year-old Kashmin Harmon near the intersection of Catharine Street and Bay Street around 11:40 a.m.
Walsh said narcotics detectives have been investigating Harmon’s illegal distribution of crack cocaine out of his home on Corthell Street and were granted a search warrant for his home.
Prior to the search warrant, police conducted a traffic stop and arrested Harmon for his two active arrest warrants.
Walsh said while searching Harmon, officers located a loaded semi-automatic firearm, cocaine, crack-cocaine, and $660 in cash. When police searched Harmon’s home, they found 45 rounds of ammunition.
Harmon has previously been convicted of drug distribution and possession of a firearm without a license.
Kashmin Harmon is charged with:
- Trafficking cocaine (18-36 grams)
- Carrying a loaded firearm without a license
- Carrying a firearm without a license
- Possession of a high capacity magazine
- Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony
- Firearm violation with 3+ Violent/Drug Crimes
- Possession of ammunition without an FID Card
- Distribution of crack cocaine- Subsequent Offense
- Distribution of cocaine – Subsequent Offense
- Arrest warrant
- Arrest warrant