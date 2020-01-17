Breaking News
Democrat Shannon Liss-Riordan ending U.S. Senate campaign

Springfield man arrested during traffic stop, crack cocaine, illegal firearm seized

Crime

by: Kristina D'Amours

Posted: / Updated:

Kashmin Harmon, Photo Credit: Springfield Police Department

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department arrested a man and seized drugs and a loaded illegal firearm after executing a search warrant at his apartment Thursday morning.

Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh told 22News, detectives arrested 28-year-old Kashmin Harmon near the intersection of Catharine Street and Bay Street around 11:40 a.m.

Walsh said narcotics detectives have been investigating Harmon’s illegal distribution of crack cocaine out of his home on Corthell Street and were granted a search warrant for his home.

Prior to the search warrant, police conducted a traffic stop and arrested Harmon for his two active arrest warrants.

Walsh said while searching Harmon, officers located a loaded semi-automatic firearm, cocaine, crack-cocaine, and $660 in cash. When police searched Harmon’s home, they found 45 rounds of ammunition.

Springfield Police Department

Harmon has previously been convicted of drug distribution and possession of a firearm without a license.

Kashmin Harmon is charged with:

  • Trafficking cocaine (18-36 grams)
  • Carrying a loaded firearm without a license
  • Carrying a firearm without a license
  • Possession of a high capacity magazine
  • Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony
  • Firearm violation with 3+ Violent/Drug Crimes
  • Possession of ammunition without an FID Card
  • Distribution of crack cocaine- Subsequent Offense
  • Distribution of cocaine – Subsequent Offense
  • Arrest warrant
  • Arrest warrant

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation
LIVE NOW /
Watch Mass Appeal at 11

Trending Stories