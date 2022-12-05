SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WWLP) – A Springfield man was arrested in Connecticut Friday for charges in connection with meeting an underage girl.

According to the South Windsor Police Department, 20-year-old Michael Luciano of Springfield was arrested Friday morning around 6:25 a.m. for an active warrant. He has been charged with the following:

Risk of injury to a child

Illegal sexual contact with a victim under age 16 (5 counts)

Sexual assault in the 2nd degree (5 counts)

During an investigation in September, Luciano allegedly met a 14-year-old girl online in October 2021 and had a physical relationship with her over several months.

Luciano turned himself into the police Friday morning and was arraigned in Manchester Superior Court the same day.