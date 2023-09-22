SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man was arrested Wednesday after police seized an illegal firearm from his possession.
According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, officers were called around 10:55 p.m. to High Street for an incident involving a firearm. The victim had told police a man had brandished a firearm while he was attempting to make a food delivery. The victim was unharmed.
Officers later located the man, identified as 45-year-old Alfredo Rodriguez-Diaz of Springfield, and seized a loaded firearm in his pocket.
Rodriguez-Diaz was arrested and charged with the following:
- Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License
- Carrying a Firearm without a License
- Possession of a Firearm with a Defaced Serial Number during the Commission of a Felony
- Assault with a Dangerous Weapon
- Default Warrant
– Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Suspended License
WWLP-22News, an NBC affiliate, began broadcasting in March 1953 providing local news, network, syndicated, and local programming to western Massachusetts. Follow 22News on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram