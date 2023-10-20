SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man was arrested for allegedly firing a gun on Tyler Street Thursday night.
According to the Springfield Police Department, at around 8:05 p.m. officers were called to the area of the 0-100 block of Tyler Street for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers saw numerous people, spent shell casings, a gun holster, and blood inside the apartment.
Police seized three firearm magazines capable of holding 27, 15, and 15 rounds from a backpack found inside the apartment. They also seized more than $600 in cash, marijuana, pills, and additional ammunition.
During the investigation, a loaded firearm was found in the backyard and a man on Tyler Street had blood on his hands and face. The suspect later identified as 25-year-old Kevin Arroyo, allegedly ran through a broken fence after the shots were fired.
At around 9 p.m., officers located and arrested Arroyo on the 100 block of Daviston Street for allegedly firing the gun. Police say that on the ride to the police station, Arroyo offered an officer $1,000 to let him go.
Arroyo has previously been convicted of two firearms and two drug cases and currently has an open case for distribution of Class A, B, and D drugs. He is being charged with the following from Thursday’s incident:
- Discharging a Firearm within 500 Feet of a Building
- Possession of a Large Capacity Firearm during the Commission of a Felony
- Possession of a Large Capacity Firearm
- Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License – 2nd Offense
- Firearm Violation with 1 Prior Violent/Drug Crime
- Improper Storage of a Large Capacity Firearm
- Possession of Ammunition without an FID Card
- Possession of a High-Capacity Magazine/Feeding Device (Four Counts)
- Malicious Destruction of Property Less than $1200
- Distribution of a Class E Drug – Subsequent Offense
- Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class D Drug
- Bribe Public Employee
