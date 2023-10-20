SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man was arrested for allegedly firing a gun on Tyler Street Thursday night.

According to the Springfield Police Department, at around 8:05 p.m. officers were called to the area of the 0-100 block of Tyler Street for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers saw numerous people, spent shell casings, a gun holster, and blood inside the apartment.

Police seized three firearm magazines capable of holding 27, 15, and 15 rounds from a backpack found inside the apartment. They also seized more than $600 in cash, marijuana, pills, and additional ammunition.

During the investigation, a loaded firearm was found in the backyard and a man on Tyler Street had blood on his hands and face. The suspect later identified as 25-year-old Kevin Arroyo, allegedly ran through a broken fence after the shots were fired.

At around 9 p.m., officers located and arrested Arroyo on the 100 block of Daviston Street for allegedly firing the gun. Police say that on the ride to the police station, Arroyo offered an officer $1,000 to let him go.

Arroyo has previously been convicted of two firearms and two drug cases and currently has an open case for distribution of Class A, B, and D drugs. He is being charged with the following from Thursday’s incident:

Discharging a Firearm within 500 Feet of a Building

Possession of a Large Capacity Firearm during the Commission of a Felony

Possession of a Large Capacity Firearm

Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License – 2nd Offense

Firearm Violation with 1 Prior Violent/Drug Crime

Improper Storage of a Large Capacity Firearm

Possession of Ammunition without an FID Card

Possession of a High-Capacity Magazine/Feeding Device (Four Counts)

Malicious Destruction of Property Less than $1200

Distribution of a Class E Drug – Subsequent Offense

Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class D Drug

Bribe Public Employee