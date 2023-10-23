SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department arrested a man who allegedly punched a pregnant woman in the face on Saturday.

On Saturday around 3:20 p.m., officers were sent to an indoor amusement park and saw a large crowd of adults and juveniles arguing with each other, according to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh.

Officers found that the people arguing knew each other after a preliminary investigation, and one suspect, 23-year-old Jose Cruz Jr. is alleged to have punched a pregnant woman in the face. Another victim was also assaulted.

Cruz Jr. was placed under arrest and he and his family members that were involved in the altercation were told to leave the park.

Jose Cruz Jr. of Springfield is charged with:

Assault & Battery on a Pregnant Female

Disorderly Conduct

Assault & Battery

Arrest Warrant

– Possession of a Class B Drug

– Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle

– Motor Vehicle Lights Violation