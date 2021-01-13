Springfield man arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting two underage victims

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield detectives arrested a man Tuesday afternoon after an investigation revealed he allegedly sexually assaulted two underage victims in the fall of 2020.
According to Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh, detectives arrested 35-year-old Christian Barbee at the intersection of Buckingham Place and Buckingham Street around 12:45 p.m.
Springfield Police detectives in the Special Victims Unit were issued an arrest warrant after a sexual assault investigation that revealed Barbee sexually assaulted two underage victims in the fall. He is currently out on bail for rape of a child with force and other similar charges.
If you have any information on this case please contact the Springfield Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at 413-787-6355.
Barbee is charged with the following:
- Rape
- Kidnapping
- Witness intimidation
- Indecent assault and battery on a person 14 or over
