SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man from Springfield was arrested Wednesday after allegedly shooting at a Beacon Circle home on January 29th.
According to Springfield Police Department Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, at around 11:25 am. officers arrested 19-year-old Eric Brown at the intersection of Moss Road and North Branch Parkway for two outstanding arrest warrants and firearm charges.
On January 29 at around 3 p.m. officers were called to shots fired at a home located near the 100 block of Beacon Circle. Officers found bullet holes in the siding of the property, along with a couch and bullet fragments in a dining room. Walsh told 22News, that a child had been inside the home when the shooting took place.
Brown was identified as the suspect, following the incident by Springfield Police Detective Bureau. Detectives obtained a warrant for his arrest. On Wednesday, May 4, Brown was located by officers and arrested.
Eric Brown is charged under two arrest warrants with:
Arrest Warrant
- Carrying a loaded firearm without a license
- Armed assault to murder with firearm
- Assault with a dangerous weapon
- Discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building
- Malicious destruction of property less than $1200
- Carrying a firearm without a license
- Assault and battery
Arrest Warrant
- Leaving the incident of a property damage accident
- Unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle
- Receiving a stolen motor vehicle