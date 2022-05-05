SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man from Springfield was arrested Wednesday after allegedly shooting at a Beacon Circle home on January 29th.

According to Springfield Police Department Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, at around 11:25 am. officers arrested 19-year-old Eric Brown at the intersection of Moss Road and North Branch Parkway for two outstanding arrest warrants and firearm charges.

On January 29 at around 3 p.m. officers were called to shots fired at a home located near the 100 block of Beacon Circle. Officers found bullet holes in the siding of the property, along with a couch and bullet fragments in a dining room. Walsh told 22News, that a child had been inside the home when the shooting took place.

Brown was identified as the suspect, following the incident by Springfield Police Detective Bureau. Detectives obtained a warrant for his arrest. On Wednesday, May 4, Brown was located by officers and arrested.

Eric Brown is charged under two arrest warrants with:

Arrest Warrant

Carrying a loaded firearm without a license

Armed assault to murder with firearm

Assault with a dangerous weapon

Discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building

Malicious destruction of property less than $1200

Carrying a firearm without a license

Assault and battery

Arrest Warrant