SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man was arrested for allegedly shooting multiple people with a BB gun Sunday night.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, at around 9:10 p.m. officers were called to the 8700 block of Dickinson Street for a report of shots fired. Police learned during a disturbance that 32-year-old Paul Burbul Jr. of Springfield allegedly got out of a vehicle and began shooting a BB Gun at a group of people.

Two people were struck and treated on Dickinson Street, and a vehicle was also struck by the BB gun. Burbul Jr. was arrested after police located him at around 10: 00 p.m. at the intersection of Orange and Oakland Streets.

Paul Burbul Jr. is charged with the following: