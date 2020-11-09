Springfield man arrested for allegedly shooting through wall of hotel room in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man was arrested after allegedly shooting through a wall of a hotel room at the Express Inn on Riverdale Street in West Springfield on Friday night.

According to West Springfield Police, around 7 p.m. a man had been staying in a room when a bullet came through the wall of his room and struck a box on his nightstand. He was not injured.

Police said Anthony Figueroa was found to be the occupant of the adjacent room, from where the bullet was fired.

Police then searched Figueroa’s room and found a spent shell casing and a .40 Caliber, Smith and Wesson SD40 VE semi-automatic handgun, with 1-round in the chamber and 8-rounds in the magazine. He did not have a LTC or FID. The firearm was reported stolen in September of 2018 from West Springfield.

Police are still investigating why the firearm was discharged however it was determined that Figueroa was alone inside his room at the time of the firearms discharge. He is charged with the following: