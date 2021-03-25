Springfield man arrested for allegedly using stolen credit cards

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man was arrested after police investigated several incidents where he allegedly used stolen credit cards.

According to Springfield Police Spokesman Ryan Walsh, 24-year-old Darrell Cowlan was arrested near the intersection of Belmont Avenue and Bryant Street around 12 p.m. Monday.

Detectives assigned to the auto theft and house break-in units have been investigating several car break-ins in the Forest Park neighborhood. Walsh said in several of those incidents, credit cards were stolen from the cars and were used or were attempted to be used shortly after.

Detectives identified Cowlan as the suspect using or attempting to use those stolen credit cards in five different incidents at three different locations.

According to Walsh, Cowlan was recently released from jail after serving a sentence for breaking and entering into a vehicle. Detectives previously charged him with nine car break-ins in the early spring of 2020. Cowlan is facing the following charges: