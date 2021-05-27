Springfield man arrested for armed robbery, threatening store employee

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man was arrested Wednesday for armed robbery charges.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, officers were sent to the Family Dollar on Liberty Street around 4:00 p.m. for a report of larceny. They discovered an employee was following the suspect down the road. The suspect, 40-year-old Hermino Gonzalez of Springfield, noticed the employee following him and allegedly picked up a rock and threatened to kill him.

Gonzalez was soon located heading into the woods on Carew Street. Police chased him on foot and were able to arrest him. The items stolen from the store were found in his backpack.

He is charged with the following: