SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man was arrested Sunday after a disturbance at an apartment where police found an illegal firearm and drugs.

Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh said officers were called to Bay Street around 2:45 p.m. Sunday afternoon for a report of a disturbance at an apartment where a person had a gun. Police entered the apartment and found 31-year-old Devon Williams of Springfield in one room with a gun at his feet and a woman believed to be a victim of an assault.

Officers recovered the firearm and arrested Williams. Walsh said Williams allegedly punched the victim in her stomach and threatened her with the gun. Approximately 26 grams of cocaine, 22 grams of crack-cocaine, ammunition and $1,500 in cash were also found in Williams’ room.

Williams has been charged with:

Firearm Violation with 3 Prior Violent/Drug Crimes

Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm

Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony

Possession of a Firearm without a FID Card

Possession of Ammunition without a FID Card

Trafficking Cocaine 18-36 Grams (Powder Cocaine)

Trafficking Cocaine 18-36 Grams (Crack-Cocaine)

Intimidation of a Witness

Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Firearm)

Assault and Battery

Arrest Warrant

– Assault and Battery

– Assault and Battery Arrest Warrant

– Assault and Battery

Williams was previously convicted for a several random assaults on strangers in September 2018, which included charges of attempted murder, but was found not guilty by way of mental illness.