EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The suspect of two bank robberies in East Longmeadow and Longmeadow last week has been identified and arrested.

East Longmeadow Police say 43-year-old Luis Ruiz of Springfield has been arrested and charged with two counts of armed robbery while masked in connection to the bank robbery at the Berkshire Bank in Longmeadow last Monday and the bank robbery at the KeyBank in East Longmeadow last Thursday.

After the East Longmeadow robbery, police found evidence that identified the vehicle used in the incident. It was soon determined that the same vehicle was used in the Longmeadow bank robbery. Springfield Police were informed about the vehicle that was believed to believed to be registered to a Springfield address.

Ruiz was arrested by Springfield police on Saturday for an unrelated incident at the home of the registered vehicle suspected in the bank robberies. Longmeadow and East Longmeadow police found probable cause to charge Ruiz for both robberies. He is being held at the Hampden County jail.

“Longmeadow Police Chief Robert Stocks and East Longmeadow Police Chief Mark Williams would like to recognize and thank their responding officers and detectives on both incidents, whose hard work and diligent efforts led to the quick identification and apprehension of Mr. Ruiz. This investigation shows the value of teamwork and the close working relationship that exists between both police departments. Chiefs Stocks and Williams also want to thank the Springfield Police Department for their assistance,” East Longmeadow police said in a social media post.