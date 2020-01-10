Breaking News
MacDill lockdown lifted; search for potentially armed man near gate

Springfield man arrested for being a felon in possession of firearms

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man was arrested Thursday for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to the office of U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling, 41-year-old Luis Velez was found to be in possession of a Savage Arms, Model 25 Walking Varminter, .22 caliber rifle, a Hermann Weihrauch, Model ARM 44, .44 caliber revolver, and a Smith & Wesson, Model 625, .45 caliber revolver on July 5, 2019.

Velez was in federal court in Springfield on Thursday, following his arrest.

Based on his criminal record, Velez faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in prison, up to five years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories