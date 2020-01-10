Springfield man arrested for being a felon in possession of firearms

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man was arrested Thursday for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to the office of U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling, 41-year-old Luis Velez was found to be in possession of a Savage Arms, Model 25 Walking Varminter, .22 caliber rifle, a Hermann Weihrauch, Model ARM 44, .44 caliber revolver, and a Smith & Wesson, Model 625, .45 caliber revolver on July 5, 2019.

Velez was in federal court in Springfield on Thursday, following his arrest.

Based on his criminal record, Velez faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in prison, up to five years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000.