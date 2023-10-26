SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man was arrested Monday after attempting to run away from police and allegedly in possession of cocaine.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, 23-year-old John Cruz of Springfield, who had two active warrants for his arrest, was seen near the intersection of High and School Streets around 4:10 p.m. on Monday. When he saw police officers, he attempted to run away and allegedly threw a plastic bag he was carrying.

While running away, Cruz tripped and fell to the ground, allowing officers to arrest him. Police recovered the bag and found 90 grams of suspected crack-cocaine inside. Officers also seized more than $2,600 in cash from Cruz.

Credit: Springfield Police Department

Cruz has been charged with the following:

Trafficking in Cocaine, 36-100 Grams

Arrest Warrant

– Receiving a Stolen Motor Vehicle

– Possession of Ammunition without an FID Card

– Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class B Drug (Two Counts)

– Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle