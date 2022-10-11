CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – One person has been arrested for a deadly pedestrian accident on Springfield Street in Chicopee Saturday.

Chicopee police were called to Springfield Street Saturday night for a pedestrian hit by a vehicle. When they arrived, they found the victim had died from the accident. He has been identified as 34-year-old Nickolas Weichel of Chicopee.

According to Hampden District Attorney Spokesperson Jim Leydon, an investigation revealed Weichel was walking to his car when he was hit by another vehicle driving in the wrong lane of traffic at speeds beyond 70 miles per hour. The speed limit on Springfield Street in Chicopee is 30 miles per hour.

The driver of the vehicle involved was arrested and identified as 22-year-old Nazier Grandison of Springfield. Grandison was arraigned Tuesday morning in Chicopee District Court where his bail was set at $10,000. His next scheduled court date is on January 1, 2023. He has been charged with the following:

Motor vehicle homicide by reckless operation

Leaving the scene of personal injury or death

Speeding at a rate greater than was reasonable or proper

Marked lanes violation

The Chicopee Police Department, State Police and the Hampden District Attorney’s office’s Motor Vehicle Homicide Unit are still investigating the incident.