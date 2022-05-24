SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man was arrested Tuesday on a drug offense involving fentanyl distribution.

According to the news release sent to 22News by the Department of Justice in Boston, Christian Camacho, 25, was indicted on:

One count of possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl.

Camacho was released on conditions following an initial appearance this afternoon in federal court in Springfield

According to the indictment, in Hampden County on or about March 30, 2022, Camacho knowingly possessed 40 grams or more of fentanyl intended for distribution.

The charge of possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl provides for a sentence of up to 40 years in prison, four years of supervised release, and a fine of $2 million.