SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man has been arrested for a shots fired incident on Federal Street in April.

Springfield police arrested 30-year-old Francisco Escobar-Pizzaro of Springfield Wednesday around 7:30 a.m. at an apartment on Temple Street. He has been charged with the following:

Arrest Warrant

– Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License

– Carrying a Firearm without a License

– Discharging a Firearm within 500 Feet of a Building

Escobar-Pizzaro currently has pending firearms and heroin distribution charges in Hampden Superior Court.

Officers were called to Federal Street on April 15 around 7:30 p.m. for a report of a ShotSpotter activation. Officers found shell casings in the area.