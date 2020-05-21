Springfield man arrested for fifth time, 650 bags of heroin, gun seized

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police arrested a man, who was out on bail, and seized 650 bags of heroin and a large capacity firearm Wednesday.

According to Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh, shortly after Noon, detectives were conducting a traffic stop on Carew Street when 20-year-old Kenen Monsanto-Maldonado drove his car into an undercover police car. He then allegedly drove away and threw his gun on Chestnut Street.

Detectives located the empty car on Portland Street and later located and arrested Monsanto-Maldonado, after a short foot pursuit, on the 2900 block of Main Street.

Walsh said this is the fifth time Monsanto-Maldonado has been arrested. Detectives arrested him twice in 2019 on heron trafficking charges which involved more than 4,000 bags of heroin. In 2018, he was arrested and police seized 3,155 bags of heroin from his possession. He has four open cases with a total of 24 charges.

(Photo: Springfield PD)

Inside the car detectives seized $8,740 in cash and 650 bags of heroin. Monsanto-Maldonado also allegedly stole a victim’s phone when he was running away. He is facing the following charges: