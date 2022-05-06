SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man was arrested Thursday after police found a firearm in his possession.
Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh said members of the Firearms Investigation Unit saw 26-year-old Juan Sierra-Carrasquillo of Springfield on a motorcycle on Fullerton Street and were aware he had an arrest warrant. Detectives stopped him and placed him under arrest.
Officers found a loaded Glock firearm inside a Ferrari fanny pack he was wearing. The gun was loaded with eight rounds of ammunition.
Sierra-Carrasquillo has been charged with:
- Carrying a Firearm without a License
- Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License – 2nd Offense
- Arrest Warrant
– Trafficking a Class A Drug
– Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class A Drug
- Arrest Warrant
– Assault & Battery
– Strangulation or Suffocation
– Breaking and Entering
– Destruction of Property
– Unarmed Robbery
– Larceny under $1200
Walsh said he also has a prior firearms conviction from 2015.