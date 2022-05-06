SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man was arrested Thursday after police found a firearm in his possession.

Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh said members of the Firearms Investigation Unit saw 26-year-old Juan Sierra-Carrasquillo of Springfield on a motorcycle on Fullerton Street and were aware he had an arrest warrant. Detectives stopped him and placed him under arrest.

Officers found a loaded Glock firearm inside a Ferrari fanny pack he was wearing. The gun was loaded with eight rounds of ammunition.

Credit: Springfield Police Department

Sierra-Carrasquillo has been charged with:

Carrying a Firearm without a License

Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License – 2nd Offense

Arrest Warrant

– Trafficking a Class A Drug

– Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class A Drug

– Trafficking a Class A Drug – Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class A Drug Arrest Warrant

– Assault & Battery

– Strangulation or Suffocation

– Breaking and Entering

– Destruction of Property

– Unarmed Robbery

– Larceny under $1200

Walsh said he also has a prior firearms conviction from 2015.