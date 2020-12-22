Springfield man arrested for gun charges in 2017, murder charges in Georgia

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man was arrested Friday for several warrants including murder charges in Georgia.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, 31-year-old Darius Parker of Springfield was arrested at 3:15 p.m. Friday afternoon at the intersection of Prospect Street and Narragansett Street. Parker has two warrants in Springfield from gun charges back in 2017.

Springfield officers also discovered that Parker also had open charges for two counts of murder, criminal attempt to commit armed robbery, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony in Fulton County, Georgia. Parker was out on bail for those charges and was supposed to be on house arrest in Georgia.

On Friday, officers located Parker and saw him get into a vehicle and drive away. Parker was known to not have a valid license. Those officers then pulled over his vehicle on the intersection of Prospect Street and Narragansett Street. Parker put his car in reverse and crashed into an unmarked vehicle behind him.

Officers were able to arrest Parker and seized 11.5 grams of crack cocaine and two pills of Alprazolam.

Darius Parker is charged with the following: