Springfield man arrested for heroin and gun possession

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Police arrested a man who was carrying a firearm while allegedly selling drugs in the North End on Tuesday night.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, the officers found 38-year-old Manuel Ortiz from Springfield walking in the area of Main and Waverly Street around 7:45 p.m. Police stopped him and seized a loaded large-capacity ghost gun inside his waistband as well as 18 bags of heroin and 7 rocks of crack cocaine.

Ortiz was arrested for the following charges: