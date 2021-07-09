Springfield man arrested for illegal drugs

WARE, Mass. (WWLP) — A Springfield man was arrested during an illegal narcotics distribution investigation Thursday evening.

Officers of the Ware and Police Department and the Monson Police Department found probable cause for the arrest of Aaron Gasque, 34 of Springfield. Gasque was charged with the following:

Distribution Class B Drug, Subsequent Offense (Crack Cocaine)

Conspiricy to Violate Drug Law

Drug, Possess to Distribute Class B, Subsequent Offense (Crack Cocaine)

Carrying a Dangerous Weapon, 2nd Offense (Knife)

Gasque is being held on a $10,000 bail, pending his arrangement in the Eastern Hampshire County District Court, which will be held on July 9.