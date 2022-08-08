SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – A man from Springfield was arrested Thursday following an illegal firearms and drugs investigation by the Springfield Police Firearms Investigation Unit (FIU).

According to the Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, 34-year-old Luis Gonzalez of Springfield has been under investigation for the past few weeks for some illegal drug and firearm activity in the Salem Street area. Gonzalez has two prior convictions for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

On Thursday around 1:00 p.m., detectives allegedly spotted a drug transaction that took place in a parking lot on Salem Street. Gonzalez attempted to run once the detectives switched on their emergency lights and he ignored the officer’s commands to stop. One of the detectives caught up with Gonzalez, but he was being uncooperative and tried to reach for his fanny pack. Once assisting detectives arrived, Gonzalez was placed under arrest after resisting.

The FIU detectives found a loaded large capacity firearm that had 12 rounds of ammunition, about 14 grams of cocaine, about 150 bags of heroin and $978 in cash inside the fanny pack.

Courtesy of Springfield Police Department

Gonzalez has been charged with the following: