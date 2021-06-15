Springfield man arrested for illegal possession of 2 guns, cocaine

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man has been arrested after police seized two firearms, including one ghost gun, ammunition and drugs Monday afternoon.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, narcotic detectives were investigating illegal firearms and drugs from a home on Centre Street with 47-year-old Percy Coleman of Springfield as the suspected individual.

Officers executed a search warrant on the Centre Street home Monday afternoon and detained Coleman after he attempted to run out the back door. Inside the home, detectives seized a loaded semi-automatic firearm, a large capacity “Ghost Gun” loaded with 19 rounds of ammunition, 27 additional rounds of ammunition, approximately 7.2 grams of cocaine and one bag of heroin.

Coleman was arrested and charged with:

Possession of a Large Capacity Firearm during the Commission of a Felony

Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony

Possession of a Firearm without a FID Card

Firearm Violation with 3 Prior Violent/Drug Crimes

Possession of a High Capacity Magazine/Feeding Device

Possession of Ammunition without a FID Card

Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class B Drug – Subsequent Offense

Possession of a Class A Drug

Walsh also said the Springfield Narcotics team has now seized 34 illegal firearms this year and in total, the Springfield Police Department has seized 92 illegal firearms this year.