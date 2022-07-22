SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man was arrested Thursday after police found a loaded firearm and drugs in a bag the suspect dropped.

Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh said officers were observing an apartment building on Marion Street around 5:45 p.m. for illegal drug activity when they saw a man, later identified as 42-year-old Alfonso Colon of Springfield, in the back of the building. Colon saw the officers and ran up to the second floor and dropped a bag.

Police checked the bag and found a loaded firearm, additional ammunition, approximately 69 bags of heroin, a knife, more than $350 in cash and walkie-talkies. Officers also found 10 baggies of crack-cocaine under the bag. Walsh said walkie-talkies are commonly used by people in drug operations to alert others of police.

Credit: Springfield Police Department

Colon was arrested and has been charged with the following: