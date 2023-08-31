SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man has been arrested for murder following an incident where the victim and the suspect allegedly shot one another.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, around 9:00 a.m. officers were called to Leland Drive for a report of a gunshot victim. When crews arrived, an adult man was found with a gunshot wound. He was taken to Baystate Medical Center but died to his injuries.

Moments later, a second gunshot victim walked into Baystate Medical Center. That person has been identified as 37-year-old Thomas Whitlock of Springfield and was arrested Thursday around 12:17 p.m. for murder.

Whitlock and the victim were well known to each other and allegedly shot one another in an incident. Whitlock remains in the hospital at this time.

Whitlock is facing the following charges:

Murder

Carrying a Firearm without a License

Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License

Discharging a Firearm within 500 Feet of a Building

