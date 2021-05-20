Springfield man arrested for OUI-Drugs in Ludlow

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man was arrested for operating under the influence of drugs after a car accident on Sunday morning.

According to a news release sent to 22News from Ludlow Police Chief Valadas, officers responded to a call about a loud noise and possible motor vehicle accident in the area of Fuller and Cross Streets at around 2 a.m. Officers found the driver at the accident, later identified as 30 year-old Jonathan Delgado of Springfield. Delgado was driving a white 2020 Chevy sedan with a Missouri registration.

After the investigation, Officers seized approximately four ounces of marijuana and Delgado was arrested for OUI-drugs. He is being held at the Hampden County Correctional Center in Ludlow on a $1,000 cash bail.

Jonathan Delgado is charged with the following: