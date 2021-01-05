Springfield man arrested for possession of firearm

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man was arrested on Monday night near Trafton Road and Dickinson Street after he was allegedly seen with a firearm in his waistband, according to Springfield Police Spokesman Ryan Walsh.

The 18-year-old, identified as Felipe DeJesus of Trafton Road, ignored officers when they approached him around 9:05 p.m. Monday night. Walsh said the suspect was continuing to reach into his waistband until he was placed into custody.

Officers then observed a loaded firearm on his waistband and placed DeJesus under arrest.

After an investigation, the police found that the incident was also related to a domestic assault with a victim.

Felipe DeJesus is charged with: