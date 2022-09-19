SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man was arrested Friday night after police found a ghost gun in his possession.

Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh on Friday said detectives from the Firearms Investigative Unit (FIU) received information that 19-year-old Luis Hernandez of Springfield was illegally in possession of a firearm. Officers located Hernandez, who was a passenger inside a vehicle at the time and conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle around 9:45 p.m. at the intersection of Noble and Main Streets.

A ghost gun loaded with 16 rounds of ammunition was located on the floor of the car directly behind Hernandez. Police also found a 10 round magazine in the vehicle. Hernandez was arrested and the driver of the vehicle was released.

Credit: Springfield Police Department

Hernandez has been charged with: