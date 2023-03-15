SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man was arrested Tuesday after police seized a ghost gun during a traffic stop.

Detectives from the Springfield Police Firearms Investigative Unit (FIU) have been conducting an illegal firearms investigation for the past several weeks with 18-year-old Bryan Rodriguez of Springfield as a suspect. On Tuesday, detectives discovered Rodriguez may be in possession of a firearm.

Police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on Beacon Circle after Rodriguez was discovered to be a passenger. A ghost gun with a green laser attachment and loaded with 23 rounds of ammunition was seized. The gun was also capable of holding 31 rounds of ammunition. Rodriguez was arrested and two people in the vehicle were released.

Credit: Springfield Police Department

Rodriguez has been charged with the following: