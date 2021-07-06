Springfield man arrested for possession of loaded firearm, drugs

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man was arrested Tuesday morning for possession of an illegal loaded firearm and drugs.
According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, narcotic detectives received information that 40-year-old Raul Rodriguez of Springfield may be in possession of a firearm and drugs Tuesday morning. Officers located Rodriguez in a vehicle and made a traffic stop on Dunmoreland Street.
During the stop, officers were quickly able to identify nine bags of heroin inside the vehicle and arrested Rodriguez. Officers also found a loaded firearm, pills and cocaine.
Rodriguez was charged with:
- Firearm violation with 3 prior violent/drug crimes
- Carrying a loaded firearm with a license
- Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony
- Carrying a firearm without a FID card – Subsequent offense
- Possession with the intend to distributed a Class A drug – Subsequent offense
- Two counts of Possession with the intend to distributed a Class B drug – Subsequent offense
- Unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle