Springfield man arrested for possession of loaded firearm, drugs

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man was arrested Tuesday morning for possession of an illegal loaded firearm and drugs.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, narcotic detectives received information that 40-year-old Raul Rodriguez of Springfield may be in possession of a firearm and drugs Tuesday morning. Officers located Rodriguez in a vehicle and made a traffic stop on Dunmoreland Street.

During the stop, officers were quickly able to identify nine bags of heroin inside the vehicle and arrested Rodriguez. Officers also found a loaded firearm, pills and cocaine.

Credit: Springfield Police Department

Rodriguez was charged with:

  • Firearm violation with 3 prior violent/drug crimes
  • Carrying a loaded firearm with a license
  • Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony
  • Carrying a firearm without a FID card – Subsequent offense
  • Possession with the intend to distributed a Class A drug – Subsequent offense
  • Two counts of Possession with the intend to distributed a Class B drug – Subsequent offense
  • Unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle

