Springfield man arrested for possession of loaded large capacity firearm

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man has been arrested after police seized a large capacity firearm.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, narcotic detectives received information on Thursday that 21-year-old Shamal Thomas of Springfield was in possession of a firearm. Around 9:00 p.m. that evening, officer’s found Thomas’ car in a parking lot on Roosevelt Avenue.

Officers arrested Thomas after finding a loaded large capacity firearm on his lap inside the vehicle. Police also found 25 rounds of ammunition.

Credit: Springfield Police Department

Thomas has been charged with the following: