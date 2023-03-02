SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man was arrested Wednesday after police seized a firearm that was reported stolen in another state.

The Springfield Police Firearms Investigative Unit received information Wednesday that 18-year-old Jaiden Langford-Andrews of Springfield was illegally in possession of a firearm.

Around 11:30 p.m. officers observed Langford-Andrews return to his apartment on Layzon Brothers Road in a vehicle. After he parked his car, officers stopped him and located a firearm in the vehicle.

The firearm was loaded with 11 rounds of ammunition and reported stolen out of South Carolina. Langford-Andrews was arrested and charged with the following: