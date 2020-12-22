Springfield man arrested for Saturday stabbing in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A man was arrested on Monday in relation to a stabbing that occurred on Saturday.

40-year-old Rocky Kelly of Niagara Street in Springfield was arrested at 8:00 p.m. Monday night by Chicopee Police Detectives with assistance from the South Hadley Police Department. The Chicopee Police say the arrest is in relation to Saturday’s stabbing on Exchange Street.

Rocky Kelly is charged with the following:

Assault & Battery with a Dangerous Weapon

Assault to Murder

On Saturday, December 19, Chicopee Police Detective Donna Liszka told 22News one person was stabbed in the area of Exchange Street in the early morning.

The victim was taken to an area hospital, and according to Chicopee police, they were in stable condition.