SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man was arrested Friday for alleged sexual assault charges of a minor.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, 60-year-old Robert Gayle Sr. of Springfield was arrested Friday around 1:00 p.m. on Naismith Street. A school resource officer received information that a victim had allegedly been assaulted several times.

An investigation into the incident over the last several weeks found Gayle suspected of sexual assault charges. Gayle has been charged with:

Arrest Warrant

– Aggravated Statutory Rape of a Child (Four Counts)

– Indecent Assault & Battery on a Person 14 or Over (Three Counts)

– Aggravated Indecent Assault & Battery, Under Age 14 (Two Counts)

The Springfield Police Special Victims Unit is investigating the incident.