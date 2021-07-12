Springfield man arrested for shooting city camera with paintballs

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police arrested a man for allegedly shooting city cameras with paintballs on Saturday.

According to Springfield Police Department Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, police were alerted that a man had shot a city camera with a paintball gun in the area of High Street and School Street. The man, later identified as 23 year-old Manuel Torres, was seen returning to the area. Following an alert to police, officers stopped Torres and placed him under arrest after finding a paintball gun in his car.

Torres was charged with two counts of defacement of property and two counts of violating a city ordinance for firing his paintball gun.