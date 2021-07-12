Springfield man arrested for shooting city camera with paintballs

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy Springfield Police Department

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police arrested a man for allegedly shooting city cameras with paintballs on Saturday.

According to Springfield Police Department Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, police were alerted that a man had shot a city camera with a paintball gun in the area of High Street and School Street. The man, later identified as 23 year-old Manuel Torres, was seen returning to the area. Following an alert to police, officers stopped Torres and placed him under arrest after finding a paintball gun in his car.

Torres was charged with two counts of defacement of property and two counts of violating a city ordinance for firing his paintball gun.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

Trending Stories

Donate Today