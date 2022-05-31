SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A suspect was arrested Tuesday morning after a shots fire incident on Allen Street.

Springfield police were called to the 200 block of Allen Street after a ShotSpotter Activation around 2:00 a.m. Tuesday morning, according to Spokesperson Ryan Walsh. Officers found evidence of shots fired and 20 minutes later found a suspect on Randall Place.

The suspect, 28-year-old Jaime Griffin of Springfield, was detained and police located ammunition in his pocket that was similar to the shells at the Allen Street incident. Officers also found a loaded large capacity firearm that was capable of holding 14 rounds of ammunition nearby and then arrested Griffin.

While driving back to the police department, Griffin became erratic and admitted to police that he swallowed a large amount of drugs before being arrested. He was taken to Baystate Medical Center for treatment.

Griffin has been charged with:

Carrying a Firearm without a License – 2nd Offense

Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm

Discharging a Firearm within 500 Feet of a Dwelling

Firearm Violation with 3 Prior Violent/Drug Crimes

Improper Storage of a Large Capacity Firearm

Possession of a Large Capacity Firearm

Possession of Ammunition without a FID Card

A booking photo will be released once Griffin is taken back to the police department.