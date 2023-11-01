CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man was arrested in Chicopee after a traffic stop on Monday.
According to the Chicopee Police Department, at around 2:28 p.m., detectives in an unmarked police vehicle saw a vehicle driving on Fuller Road. The detectives recognized the driver and knew that he had a suspended license. The detectives conducted a traffic stop and the driver was removed from the vehicle and was placed under arrest.
Leon Jenkins, 40, from Springfield was arrested and charged with the following:
- Operating a Motor Vehicle With a Suspended License Subsequent Offense
- No inspection Sticker
- Possess to Distribute Class B Drug Subsequent Offense
