CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man was arrested in Chicopee after a traffic stop on Monday.

According to the Chicopee Police Department, at around 2:28 p.m., detectives in an unmarked police vehicle saw a vehicle driving on Fuller Road. The detectives recognized the driver and knew that he had a suspended license. The detectives conducted a traffic stop and the driver was removed from the vehicle and was placed under arrest.

Leon Jenkins, 40, from Springfield was arrested and charged with the following:

Operating a Motor Vehicle With a Suspended License Subsequent Offense

No inspection Sticker

Possess to Distribute Class B Drug Subsequent Offense