Springfield man arrested for violating probation while out on bail

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department arrested a man for allegedly violating probation while out on bail for firearm charges Monday morning.
According to Springfield Police Department Spokesman Ryan Walsh, at around 8:40 a.m. 26-year old David Beadle of Brandon Avenue was arrested inside a home at the 100 block of Appleton Street.
The Springfield Police had previously arrested Beadle on May 15 with other individuals and were able to recover large-capacity firearms. He was recently indicted on those charges and violated his conditions of probation leading to the warrant and Monday’s arrest.
David Beadle is being charged with:
- Carrying a Firearm without a License
- Posession of a Loaded Machine Gun
- Posession of a Ammunition without a FID Card – Subsequent Offense