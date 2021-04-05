Springfield man arrested for violating probation while out on bail

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo Credit: Springfield Police Department)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department arrested a man for allegedly violating probation while out on bail for firearm charges Monday morning.

According to Springfield Police Department Spokesman Ryan Walsh, at around 8:40 a.m. 26-year old David Beadle of Brandon Avenue was arrested inside a home at the 100 block of Appleton Street.

The Springfield Police had previously arrested Beadle on May 15 with other individuals and were able to recover large-capacity firearms. He was recently indicted on those charges and violated his conditions of probation leading to the warrant and Monday’s arrest.

David Beadle is being charged with:

  • Carrying a Firearm without a License
  • Posession of a Loaded Machine Gun
  • Posession of a Ammunition without a FID Card – Subsequent Offense

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

Trending Stories

Donate Today