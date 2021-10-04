Springfield man arrested for warrant, firearm possession

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man was arrested after a firearm investigation Friday afternoon.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, detectives received information that the suspect, 24-year-old Iriel Garmendiz of Springfield, was in possession of a firearm. It was also known by police that he had an outstanding arrest warrant.

Surveillance was conducted on Garmendiz and around 5:15 p.m. Friday afternoon, detectives saw him parked at the CVS on Belmont Avenue. Police arrested Garmendiz for his warrant and he told police he had a firearm in his pocket.

Credit: Springfield Police Department

Garmendiz was charged with the following:

Carrying a loaded firearm without a license

Carrying a firearm without a license

Arrest Warrant

All of the other people that were inside the car at the time of the stop were released.