Springfield man arrested for warrant, firearm possession

Credit: Springfield Police Department

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man was arrested after a firearm investigation Friday afternoon.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, detectives received information that the suspect, 24-year-old Iriel Garmendiz of Springfield, was in possession of a firearm. It was also known by police that he had an outstanding arrest warrant.

Surveillance was conducted on Garmendiz and around 5:15 p.m. Friday afternoon, detectives saw him parked at the CVS on Belmont Avenue. Police arrested Garmendiz for his warrant and he told police he had a firearm in his pocket.

Credit: Springfield Police Department

Garmendiz was charged with the following:

  • Carrying a loaded firearm without a license
  • Carrying a firearm without a license
  • Arrest Warrant

All of the other people that were inside the car at the time of the stop were released.

