Springfield man arrested for warrants leads to firearm seizure

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – On Tuesday at around 8:45 a.m. Springfield Police Department’s Firearms Investigation Unit, Springfield Police Officers, Massachusetts State Police VFAS, Hampden County Sherriff’s Department and U.S. Marshals Task Force arrested 21-year-old Efrain Gonzalez Jr. of Springfield at the corner of Hancock Street and Quincy Street.

According to the release provided by Springfield Police Department, officers were aware that Gonzalez had outstanding warrants from Chicopee and received information that he may be in possession of a gun. Gonzalez was spotted at the corner of Hancock and Quincy Streets Tuesday morning and officers arrested him for the outstanding warrants. Gonzalez informed officers he had a gun in his jacket pocket. The loaded firearm was seized.

Efrain Gonzalez Jr. of Springfield is charged with: